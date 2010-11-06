CHART OF THE DAY: (Still) The Scariest Jobs Chart Ever

Yes, this morning’s jobs report was “good,” but we’re FAR from anything resembling a robust recovery in the labour market.



From Calculated Risk, here are all the job troughs since WWII. Note that while the recovery is very mediocre, shape-wise it’s pretty similar to 2001 and also the recession in the early 90s. It’s been ages since we’ve actually had a v-shaped jobs recovery.

