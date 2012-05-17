CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Insiders' Stock Sale In Context

57% of the Facebook stock being offered in the IPO is coming from insiders selling shares. For some context on how unusual that is, the Wall Street Journal reports that only 37% of Google’s IPO offering came from insiders, and 0% for Amazon and Yahoo came from insiders.



In Facebook’s case, it’s going public at a later stage in its development, so investors are itching to get out. And word is that Facebook asked insiders to sell during the IPO so they don’t crush the stock when the lock-up period ends.

