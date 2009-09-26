CHART OF THE DAY: People Won't Pay For News Online

Asked what they would do if their favourite news site suddenly began charging, 74% of respondents said they would “find another free site,” according to a Harris Interactive study commissioned by PaidContent UK. Only 5% said they’d pay to continue reading.



We wonder if studies like this will put any kind of damper on Rupert Murdoch’s plans to charge for access to much more of News Corp’s online news and entertainment content — from celebrity pics to the Wall Street Journal.

