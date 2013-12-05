CHART OF THE DAY: People Watch A Lot Of TV

Despite a lot of chatter about the coming death of TV, for now, it’s quite healthy.

In fact, new data from Nielsen, via All Things D, shows that we’re watching more TV than ever.

How we’re watching is changing, though. We’re spending more time on time-shifted, or DVRed content, and less time on live television.

And just how much time are we spending watching TV? According to Nielsen, people in the U.S. are watching almost 5 hours a day. (Which is fairly insane. How do we do it?)

