CHART OF THE DAY: People Spend More Than $US9,000 On Alibaba Every Second

In case you hadn’t heard, China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba just had the world’s biggest IPO in history.

But if you thought Alibaba’s revenue was explosive, get this: Based on estimates from The Economist charted for us by Business Insider Intelligence, Alibaba shoppers spend an average of $US9,368 each second.

This is an incredible feat, especially when you consider Amazon shoppers spend less than half of that value ($3,691) each second. Users on eBay, which once tried to compete with Alibaba in China, only spend about $US2,775 each second.

In other words, Alibaba sells a ton of stuff, and consumers feel very comfortable buying all of it.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.