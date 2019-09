People in the United Kingdom love their smartphones as much as those of us in the United States or, say, Hong Kong.



But unlike the Chinese or Americans, Britons are able to put their phones down on holidays and weekends.

That’s the revelation in this chart, from Ericsson’s latest huge report on mobile usage:

