CHART OF THE DAY: People Do Not Trust Their Social Networks

Trust is paramount to the success of online services since we rarely see the people behind the scenes, but according to a new mobile banking report by Monitise charted for us by Statista, people have little trust in social networks to take care of their personal data.

The chart breaks down consumers’ levels of trust for various online services in four different countries, including the U.S., UK, China, and Brazil. Of the various online services, consumers tended to trust their banks and financial institutions the most — likely because these services use multiple security safeguards to protect consumers’ info — while major retailers, Internet companies like Google and mobile tech companies like Apple had varying levels of trust in those countries. However, across the board, users found social networks to be the least trustworthy online entities.

In a related note, Facebook recently admitted to a massive secret experiment designed to purposefully manipulate the emotions of its users.

