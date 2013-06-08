CHART OF THE DAY: People Are Surprisingly Interested In iRadio

Apple is reportedly going to announce a new streaming radio service, which has been nicknamed “iRadio” by the press, on Monday at WWDC, its big developer event.



According to GroupM’s Next’s Consumer Insights group, it shouldn’t take much for iRadio to gain listeners. GroupM Next survey 1,000 Internet radio users to gauge interest in a streaming service from Apple. Of those surveyed, 49% said they would be interested in Apple’s radio service based on brand name alone. Further, 34% said they would switch based on the Apple brand alone.

Among heavy Internet radio users, the interest is even stronger. GroupM Next says, “For consumers who spend at least 20% of their radio listening time digitally, 70% said they would be interested in Apple radio, and 49% said they would switch from their current favourite product.”

If Apple can produce a solid radio product, then it should be able to take share from Pandora.



