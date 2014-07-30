People Are Looking At Their Twitter Timelines Like Never Before

Twitter reported its earnings Tuesday, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations with $US312 million in revenue — up 124% year-over-year — on $US0.02 earnings per share. It exceeded predictions of 267 million monthly active users with 271 MAUs, and timeline views are at their highest ever.

According to Twitter’s data charted for us for Business Insider Intelligence, Twitter Timeline views in the most recent quarter were 173 billion — a jump from last quarter’s 157 billion views, and an even bigger jump from the year-ago quarter’s 151 billion views. As you can see, the company has been growing rather quickly over the past few quarters — Twitter CEO Dick Costolo argues the positive changes are related to changes in the company’s products, not necessarily the boost in traffic from this summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

