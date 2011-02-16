CHART OF THE DAY: Is The Smartphone Killing The PC?

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Home usage of the PC is down 20% since 2008, according to this chart from a Morgan Stanley report examining the burgeoning tablet market.

What’s changed in the last few years? The growth of the smartphones and tablets, says Morgan Stanley. As people use smartphones for more simple computing tasks like web surfing, they use traditional PCs less.

chart of the day, pc usage, feb 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.