CHART OF THE DAY: Is The Smartphone Killing The PC?

Home usage of the PC is down 20% since 2008, according to this chart from a Morgan Stanley report examining the burgeoning tablet market.



What’s changed in the last few years? The growth of the smartphones and tablets, says Morgan Stanley. As people use smartphones for more simple computing tasks like web surfing, they use traditional PCs less.

