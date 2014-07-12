CHART OF THE DAY: PC Shipments Stabilise With Help From Lenovo

Dave Smith

After eight consecutive quarters in decline, it looks like PC shipments have finally stabilised. Thanks to the latest Gartner report charted for us by Statista, worldwide PC shipments actually saw a 0.1% increase from the second quarter of 2013, totaling 75.8 million units.

As you can see from the small cut-out in the chart, Lenovo was the leader in PC shipments once again with 14.5 million units — even extending its market share lead by double digits in all regions except Asia — followed by HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus.

Statista

