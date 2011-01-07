CHART OF THE DAY: PayPal Is Still A "Drop In the Bucket"

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



Despite PayPal’s impressive ascent from upstart to established brand, it’s still a “drop in the bucket” compared to the established payment companies, says JP Morgan’s Imran Khan.

This is great news for PayPal. It means there’s a lot of room for growth.

As ecommerce and mobile payments explode, PayPal can take advantage because, “unlike traditional payment methods that developed in an offline world and have been overlaid onto eCommerce, PayPal’s platform was built with eCommerce in mind.”

