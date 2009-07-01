CHART OF THE DAY: A Small Payment For A Huge Upgrade Can Be A Barrier

By all accounts, Apple’s 3.0 update to the iPhone and iPod Touch operating system is a huge upgrade. But six days after its release, only slightly more than 50% of the iPod Touch owners had upgraded to the new version. Meanwhile, over 75% of iPhone owners had made the switch.



The reason for the disparity? It costs iPod Touch owners $10 to make the upgrade, which is free for iPhone users.

While we debate what should be free and what should not on the Internet, remember: even a small payment for a huge upgrade can be a big barrier.

