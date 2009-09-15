CHART OF THE DAY: Pay TV Thrives Despite Hulu Threat

Which subscription media services are growing faster than the rest? We figured the year-over-year subscriber growth for 10 different media and telecom services, ranging from digital TV to mail-order DVD rental.



Of note, pay TV continued to grow over the past year despite the increasing threat of free video content over the Internet from sites like Hulu.

Digital cable, telco TV (FiOS from Verizon and U-Verse from AT&T), and satellite combined for 4.8 million net new subscribers in the 12-month period ending this June, more than the number of new broadband Internet subscribers. (Meanwhile, Netflix added 2.2 million new subscribers.)

And while Internet phone service Vonage fizzled — losing 120,000 subs — digital phone service from cable continued to thrive, growing by 2.5 million subs.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.