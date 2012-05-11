CHART OF THE DAY: The Internet Just Can't Kill Pay TV

Pay TV is proving amazingly resilient to the rise of web-video. As you can see here, net subscriber additions to pay TV services (like cable, satellite, or telecos) were up again last quarter.



Since the first quarter of 2009, there have been only been four down quarters for the Pay TV business. This is happening despite the fact that we’re in a recession, and the web-video choices have never been more abundant.

The overall trend is for net additions to be down, but this is a heavily saturated market fighting a number of upstarts. The fact that net additons are up for another quarter is impressive.

