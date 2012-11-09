CHART OF THE DAY: Pay TV May Not Be Dead, But It's Dead In The Water

Some people think the pay TV business is on its deathbed. These numbers from Bernstein Research’s Craig Moffett, via Peter Kafka, don’t hurt that argument.



As you can see, subscriber growth has been just about flat for the last two years. This is good news because it means people aren’t ditching pay TV in droves. But it’s bad news because it means the industry is stuck.

Photo: via AllThingsD

