CHART OF THE DAY: A Nation Of Part-Time Workers

Here’s another vivid reason why the unemployment rate and the “10% question” is meaningless. The percentage of workers not working full time for “economic reasons” is nothing like it has been in the past. Today’s chart, put together by the Atlanta Fed, show how many of these forced part-time workers exist compared to the start of the recession. As you can see, we’ve almost doubled this number, which represents vastly higher numbers than in past recessions.



