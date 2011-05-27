CHART OF THE DAY: The Next Tech IPO That Will Drive People Crazy

Online music service Pandora updated its S1 filing with new financial data. It looks good and bad.



The good news: Revenue for the first quarter of this year was $51 million, up 136% on a year over year basis. The bad news: Losses from operations were were $6.75 million, which is 125% greater on a year over year basis.

Pandora will be hitting the public markets in the near future, and if it’s successful we have no doubt it will be one of those IPOs that has people screaming bubble.

