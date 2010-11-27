CHART OF THE DAY: Windows Phone 7 Has The Least Expensive Paid Apps

Mobile analytics company Distimo took a look at the pricing across mobile apps, with particular attention paid to Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 7 app store.



Turns out paid Windows Phone 7 apps are the cheapest out there, costing half the price of Windows Mobile (its old app store) apps. The average price for a top 100 paid Windows Phone 7 app is $2.54. For other app stores it’s $3.05.

Of course, paid apps are only a small sliver of the app market. Most are free. Regardless, it’s interesting to note that the average price of a paid app is less than $4. And most people are still reluctant to pay for apps, which must drive developers crazy.

