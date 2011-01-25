CHART OF THE DAY: Packers Looking To Add To 12 NFL Championships

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers will meet in the 45th Super Bowl. It will also be the 91st time the NFL has named a champion. The Packers lead the way with 12 NFL titles, including three Super Bowl wins. With a win, the Steelers would tie the New York Giants with the third-most titles all-time (7).



While the Packers have twice as many titles as the Steelers, the two franchises have arrived at those totals by different means.

Of the Packers 12 championships, only one has come in the last 40 years. On the other hand, the Steelers have six titles and all have come during the Super Bowl era. While the Steelers are regularly regarded as one of the elite franchises in the NFL, they only had one playoff appearance and just seven winning seasons in the 39 seasons prior to their first Super Bowl win.

Here is a look at the 27 teams* that have won NFL titles. Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com.

* Technically, the Minnesota Vikings won the NFL Championship in 1969 and the Baltimore Colts won in 1968. However, both teams lost the AFL-NFL Championship games (Super Bowls III and IV) so we are not giving them credit in this chart.

