CHART OF THE DAY: Why The Productivity Fall May Mean The Stock Rally Is Toast

Productivity numbers released today by the St. Louis Fed surprised with a fall in Q2, off the growth trend they had been experiencing.



David Goldman, of Asia Times’ Inner Workings, has a pretty good explanation of why this is about more than just cuts reaching their peak.

The productivity number doesn’t mean much by itself, but it is consistent with the idea that the US corporate sector can’t get much more blood out of this stone.

The fact that private equity predators are giving money back (for example, Carl Moelis’ return of $750 million last week) and real estate funds also are unable to use the money they have ought to tell us something. There simply aren’t enough good projects to absorb the capital that is chasing them. If that’s the case for private equity, it surely is the case for large corporations considering investment. Small business, meanwhile, remains dead in the water, sunk by higher healthcare costs, nickel-and-time tax demands, and the death-by-a-thousand-cuts of regulation.

In short, the economy is going nowhere, and the stock market doesn’t have a second act after the heroic cost-cutting of last year.

From the St. Louis Fed:

