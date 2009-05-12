CHART OF THE DAY: Highbrow vs Lowbrow In Times Of Recession

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
Sotheby’s (BID) is the ultimate cyclical stock: It peaks right as the economy is peaking, and vice versa. Wal-Mart (WMT) is  the opposite, languishing during the last boom, but booming now that the economy is in the tank. Are they about to cross paths again?

