CHART OF THE DAY: Highbrow vs Lowbrow In Times Of Recession

Sotheby’s (BID) is the ultimate cyclical stock: It peaks right as the economy is peaking, and vice versa. Wal-Mart (WMT) is the opposite, languishing during the last boom, but booming now that the economy is in the tank. Are they about to cross paths again?



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.