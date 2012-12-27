CHART OF THE DAY: $1 Billion In Seed Funding Will Be Vaporized As 1,000 Startups Die Next Year

There’s been a lot of talk lately about a “Series A Crunch” with new startup funding. But according to CB Insights, the real problem is startups being abandoned after raising a seed round.



Here’s a look at how CB Insights projects 2013 will look for these orphaned startups.

Photo: CBinsights

