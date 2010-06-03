CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Races To Catch Microsoft's Profits

When Apple’s market cap surged past Microsoft’s last week, Steve Ballmer told reporters, “I will make more profits and certainly there is no technology company in the planet which is as profitable as we are.”



For now, he’s right. Apple’s operating income is still trailing Microsoft. But, boy is it growing fast. In the most recent quarter, Apple reported operating income of $3.9 billion, while Microsoft reported $5.2 billion.

Microsoft has fresh batch of Windows and Office on the market, so it should be able to fend off Apple for a while. But it’s a very real possibility that Apple’s income could surge past Microsoft’s in the new few years.

