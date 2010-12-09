CHART OF THE DAY: The Hottest Tech Stock No One Talked About This Year

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

There are two super hot tech stocks that picked up a lot of attention this year. And one that did not.

Netflix, which is up 250% year to date, saw much praise with CEO Reed Hastings being named businessperson of the year by Fortune.

Apple, which is up 50%, is the centre of all conversations on technology and media thanks to the growth of the iPad and the iPhone.

Open Table, meanwhile, is up an astounding 150% you don’t hear much about it in the world of tech.

chart of the day, netflix, open table, dec 2010

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.