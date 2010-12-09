CHART OF THE DAY: The Hottest Tech Stock No One Talked About This Year

There are two super hot tech stocks that picked up a lot of attention this year. And one that did not.



Netflix, which is up 250% year to date, saw much praise with CEO Reed Hastings being named businessperson of the year by Fortune.

Apple, which is up 50%, is the centre of all conversations on technology and media thanks to the growth of the iPad and the iPhone.

Open Table, meanwhile, is up an astounding 150% you don’t hear much about it in the world of tech.

