CHART OF THE DAY: The Hottest Tech Stock No One Talked About This Year

There are two super hot tech stocks that picked up a lot of attention this year. And one that did not.
Netflix, which is up 250% year to date, saw much praise with CEO Reed Hastings being named businessperson of the year by Fortune.
Apple, which is up 50%, is the centre of all conversations on technology and media thanks to the growth of the iPad and the iPhone.
Open Table, meanwhile, is up an astounding 150% you don’t hear much about it in the world of tech.
