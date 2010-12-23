CHART OF THE DAY: People Are Watching A Lot Of Short Videos On Wednesdays

Want to get the Chart of The Day before everybody else? Get it in an email.





People watch more web video on Wednesday than any other day of the week, according to a new study released by Brightcove and TubeMogul.

The work week is most popular time to watch video because everyone is sitting in front of a computer for hours at a time. Wednesday, being smack in the middle of the week, just happens to be when people watch most video.

However, people are watching video in the shortest increments on Wednesdays. They only average just over 1:30 per video. Fridays and Saturdays people watch video for longer on average.

So, it looks like Wednesday is a good time to gorge on a variety of snack-sized video, while Friday is a good time to enjoy fewer, but more meal-sized videos.

