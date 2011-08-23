CHART OF THE DAY: Why Yahoo Needs To Buy Hulu

If Yahoo were to buy Hulu, it would suddenly have access to a big, engaged audience, according to new data from comScore.



The average Hulu viewer watched 205 minutes in July. Meanwhile, Yahoo, which is in the running for Hulu had just 41 minutes per viewer in July.

The combined audience of Hulu and Yahoo would still fall short of Google, though, whose users watched 353 minutes of video on average for July.

