CHART OF THE DAY: Online Retail Sales Growth Remains Weak

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Online holiday sales are set to grow a modest 8% this year according to research from Forrester, by way of Read Write Web. It’s an improvement over last year’s anemic 5% growth, but it’s a long way away from the boom times just three years earlier.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it).  Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.