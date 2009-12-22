CHART OF THE DAY: eCommerce Ekes Out Tiny Holiday Gain Over Last Year's Catastrophe

Despite tepid economic conditions, the first 48 days of online holiday shopping are proving to be quite robust. ComScore says online sales are up 4% for the year, totaling $24.8 billion as of Sunday.



On Tuesday, Dec. 15, comScore recorded an all-time high for online sales — $913 million. So far this year, on nine separate occasions, consumers have spent over $800 million in a single day.

There’s still four more online shopping days. Will we push past $1 billion in a single day? Or will it have to wait until next year?

