CHART OF THE DAY: Online Advertising Is Back, Baby!

After getting rocked from the financial crisis, online advertising has bounced back.



The Interactive Advertising Bureau released data today showing online advertising for the fourth quarter of 2009 totaled $6.3 billion, a record for quarterly spending.

For the full year, online advertising fell 3.4%. However, the last quarter’s improvement shows “the worst of the economic impact on internet advertising is over and that the seeds of growth have been planted,” David Silverman of PricewaterhouseCoopers says in the IAB’s report.

Search advertising accounted for 47% of sales, or $2.96 billion worth. Display was the next big contributor at 23% of sales, or $1.5 billion.

