CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise And Fall Of Online Advertising

We already knew the online ad industry was having a crappy year, but here it is in visual format. U.S. online ad revenue fell 5% year-over-year to $5.5 billion in Q1, according to the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PricewaterhouseCoopers. That’s the first year-over-year decline since 2002. It includes search.



