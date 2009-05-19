CHART OF THE DAY: U.S. Online Ad Revenue Now Shrinking

For the first time since the dot-com bust, the U.S. online ad market is shrinking, including search. That’s a stunning drop in growth from a year ago, when the market was still growing more than 20%.



The chart below shows the quarterly revenue for the big four: Google (GOOG), Yahoo (YHOO), AOL (TWX), and Microsoft (MSFT).

