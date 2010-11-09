CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Is Dominating The Display Ad Market

Facebook is dominating the U.S. display ad market, according to data from comScore.



In Q3 2010, Facebook served 297 billion display ad impressions giving it 23% of the U.S. market for display ads. In the first quarter of 2009, it only had a 7% share.

Yahoo came in a distant second place for Q3 2010 with 141 billion display ads and 11% of the market.

As you can see in the chart below, Facebook’s share of the display market has that “hockey-stick” growth, which should be scaring Yahoo, Google, and AOL.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.