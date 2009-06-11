CHART OF THE DAY: One-Third Of Web Video Watchers May Cancel Cable

A Bernstein survey says 35% of Web video watchers might dump their cable TV provider in favour of online video within 5 years. That’s not too alarming by itself, says Bernstein’s Jeff Lindsay — that’s in line with the amount of people who typically say they’d cut the cord because of price.



More interesting: Web video watchers don’t want to dump cable because it’s too expensive. Instead, mostly because of content: The Internet provides more content choices, and in some cases, it’s the only source for some content, especially out-of-town sports.

That’s more evidence that cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA) and Time Warner Cable (TWC) need to drastically improve their on-demand content offerings, fix their awful user interfaces, and make sure there’s nothing worth watching online that can’t be seen on cable.

