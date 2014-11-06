CHART OF THE DAY: One-Third Of Alibaba's Booming Business Is Coming From Mobile

Dave Smith

Alibaba announced its first quarterly earnings report since the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in September. The company announced better-than-expected revenue, topping $US2.74 billion in the third quarter of 2013 — a 53.7% jump from the same period a year ago — but perhaps what’s most promising is the growth of Alibaba’s mobile business.

Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, 35.8% of Alibaba’s gross merchandise volume of $US90.53 billion — or $US32.4 billion — in the quarter. That’s an increase of 14.7% from the same year-ago period, and up 32.8% from the last quarter. That’s coming from 307 million annual active buyers across all of Alibaba’s platforms; comparatively, eBay only reported 152 million annual active buyers last quarter.

BI Intelligence

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.