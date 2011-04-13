CHART OF THE DAY: One Reason Investors Are Fleeing Research In Motion

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

In yesterday’s New York Times, Research In Motion co-CEO Mike Lazaridis complained that his company didn’t get enough respect. He moaned that despite routinely delivering solid results, “people don’t appreciate our profits” or “our growth.”

While RIM’s growth is indeed solid, it’s not nearly as strong as Apple’s. iPhone sales growth, measured on a year-over-year basis, has been stronger than RIM’s for nine out of the last 10 quarters.

Couple that with the fact that Android is steamrolling RIM, and that RIM is embarking on a massive, risky, and necessary technology transition, and it’s obvious why this “negative sentiment” surrounds RIM.

chart of the day, iphone vs blackberry, april 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.