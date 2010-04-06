CHART OF THE DAY: If China Keeps Growing, High Oil Prices Will Crush Us

It’d be great to inhabit a world where all economic growth were positive sum. They grow, we grow, everyone’s happy.

But where there’s a shortage of key resources, not everything is so rosy.

This chart, put together by HedgEye, shows a nice correlation between Chinese oil imports (measured in tons) and the price of oil, though obviously the price of oil swings more wildly.

If China keeps growing — and really, how will it not? — oil seemed destined only to go in one direction.

