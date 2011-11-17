CHART OF THE DAY: Oil Hits $100 -- Is It About To Kill The Economy Again?

The big news of the day: OIl has once again hit $100 per barrel.



Unfortunately this comes at a time when the economy is behaving unimpressively already.

And in fact, there’s a decent history of oil price spikes preceding recessions.

It’s not every recession, and not every oil surge has caused a recession, but as you can see in this chart of monthly crude prices going back a few decades, there’s definitely a relationship between the spikes, and the grey shaded bars that indicate recession.

Note: This monthly chart from the St. Louis Federal Reserve is not updated with the current price. The point is to show the history of oil spikes and recessions.

