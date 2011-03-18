CHART OF THE DAY: Ohio State Is favourite To Win NCAA Tournament

Using “mathematical algorithms” developed by TeamRankings.com, ESPN has the odds of every team in the tournament winning the championship. Ohio State is the favourite at 25.1 per cent. They also have a 56.1 per cent shot at making the final four.



There is also a 50.6 per cent chance the 2010-11 NCAA champion will be one of the big three number one seeds (Ohio State, Kansas, Duke). That means there is less than a 50 per cent chance that the winner will be one of the other 61 teams in the field.

There are only 15 teams with at least a 1.0 per cent shot at being crowned champs. Texas might be the most underrated team in the field, with a 5.5 per cent chance of winning despite only being seeded fourth. Meanwhile, Florida, a 2-seed playing in what many consider the weakest bracket, only has a 0.9 per cent chance.

