CHART OF THE DAY: Leading Indicators Around The World Rolling Over

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
Something interesting to watch here. New data out from the OECD indicates that around the world, leading indicators are showing a big time deceleration.

These numbers include OECD (major developed countries), as well as the largest developing countries as well, so it’s a comprehensive look at what’s going on around the world.

We’re still in growth, but there’s a danger that the red hot “v” may come to look more like a square root.

(via The Pragmatic Capitalist)

chart of the day, CHART OF THE DAY: OECD CLI For OECD plus Six, march 2010

