CHART OF THE DAY: Leading Indicators Around The World Rolling Over

Something interesting to watch here. New data out from the OECD indicates that around the world, leading indicators are showing a big time deceleration.



These numbers include OECD (major developed countries), as well as the largest developing countries as well, so it’s a comprehensive look at what’s going on around the world.

We’re still in growth, but there’s a danger that the red hot “v” may come to look more like a square root.

(via The Pragmatic Capitalist)

