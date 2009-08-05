CHART OF THE DAY: Obama's Fading Political Capital

Why is Obama having such a hard time moving the public opinion needle on healthcare? It’s because his media mojo is fading. He used to get a lot of mileage from his primetime press conferences, but he’s pulled that trick so many times, the effect has worn off. Proof: Check out the declining interest online in his press conferences. Perhaps Obama will only use these for really big occasions from now on.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.