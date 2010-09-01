CHART OF THE DAY: Number Of "Problem" Banks Hits Brand-New High

Joe Weisenthal
The FDIC’s latest quarterly banking profile generally shows an industry nursing itself back to health. Total quarterly earnings of $21.6 billion compared to losses of $4.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. And the $40.3 billion that banks set aside for loan-losses is the lowest level since Q1 2008.

But the industry still has a long way to go, and one obvious statistic is that the total number of problem institutions hit a new high in Q2. When this starts coming down, that will be a reason to rejoice.

