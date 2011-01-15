CHART OF THE DAY: NFL Scoring Is At Highest Level Of The Super Bowl Era

This season, NFL teams averaged 22.0 points per game. That is the highest average in the NFL during the Super Bowl era, narrowly edging out the 2008 season*.



This continues a general upward trend in scoring that the league has seen over the last 17 seasons. Since 1993, when teams averaged 18.7 points per game, scoring is up 17.6%.

If we look at scoring in the playoffs, we see that in general, teams score more in the postseason than in the regular season. Not including this season, teams have averaged more points in the playoffs in 28 of the last 37 seasons.

So much for the notion that defence wins championships.

Below is a look at scoring during the Super Bowl era (1966-1969 includes the combined averages of the NFL and AFL)…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com.

*In 1967, the NFL averaged 21.8 points per game. However, if we include the wide-open AFL, the average of both leagues combined was 22.1 points per game.

