CHART OF THE DAY: The End Of Newspapers

Newspaper ad sales have been falling for years, but never as fast as they did last quarter. Print ad sales fell 30% year-over-year in Q1, led by a 42% year-over-year drop in classified ad sales, according to the Newspaper Association of America.



Meanwhile, newspapers’ online ad sales dropped 13% year-over-year in Q1, their first double-digit decline since the Newspaper Association started measuring them in 2004.

