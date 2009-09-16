CHART OF THE DAY: 24% Of Newspapers Still In The Internet Dark Ages

The American Press Institute asked 2,400 newspaper executives if their papers “provide access to stories or information such as sports scores, headlines, stock quotes, etc.,” via Twitter, Facebook, Email alerts, Mobile/PDA, YouTube, Kindle, Flickr, e-readers, etc., and told them to “check all that apply.”



As the chart below shows, a whopping 24% of all respondents answered “None at this time.” Bizarre.

