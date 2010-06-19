CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why Politicians Are Falling Over Themselves To Skewer BP Right Now

You knew BP was a hot issue right now, but not this much. Pew research did a survey and the results are astounding — 59% of Americans are following the BP oil leak story (shown in the top blue bar below), which blows away the tiny 8% of Americans who care about the economy.



The economy is a tough nut to crack, it’s hard to say anything without making somebody angry. So if you’re a politician looking to grab some positive mindshare, Pew makes the decision obvious — Skewer BP as visibly as you can, and you’ve attached yourself to the hottest issue by far in people’s head.

Who cares about the economy the right now. If you as a politician are going to go there, then you might as well start talking about the NBA finals too:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.