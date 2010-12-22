CHART OF THE DAY: 44% Of New Twitter Accounts Were Made In The First 7 Months Of This Year

Want to get the Chart of The Day before everybody else? Get it in an email.





We’ve seen plenty of charts on Twitter’s growth, but this one really grabbed our attention.

In the first half of 2010, 44% of Twitter’s total account population joined the service, according to data from Sysomos, a social media tracking company.

It’s a pretty impressive growth spurt for the already formidable social network.

The caveat: New Accounts created do not equal new and active users. Twitter appears to have many Zombie accounts, according to data from the Pew Research centre. Zombie accounts are people signing up to spam Twitter, and do other non constructive things.

So while this looks pretty great on face of it, the growth might be a little bit slower than what we’re seeing here.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.