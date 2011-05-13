CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix's Growing Popularity In Context

Here’s an interesting look at Netflix’s growing popularity from Canaccord Genuity analyst, Heath Terry.



He shows uniques to Netflix have been growing at an impressive rate in the last few quarters. Impressively, they’re above Hulu which is primarily a free service.

As uniques grow, it follows that subscribers are growing. Terry estimates that subscriber a 70% increase in subscribers for Q2 2011 as compared to the same period a year ago based on looking at the data.

