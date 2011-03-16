CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix Is Beating YouTube To Win The War For Consumer Mindshare

Netflix now owns consumer mindshare when it comes to web video, edging out YouTube, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs.



Goldman surveyed 2,000 US consumers asking them, “Which website do you prefer to use for watching video online?” Amazingly, more people said Netflix than YouTube.

On some level it makes sense since Netflix is all about long form video, which could make it preferable. But on the other hand, Netflix has just over 20 million subscribers. YouTube had 144 million unique visitors in the US in February according to comScore.

