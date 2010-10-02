CHART OF THE DAY: Is The Netflix Stock Bubble Finally Bursting?

Netflix’s stock’s big run is finally hitting a rough patch. After hitting a high of $173, the stock has started falling back to Earth. Shares closed today at $154.66, an 11% drop from the high.



Netflix isn’t just getting dragged down by an off market, it has underperformed for two days running. This could just be an anomaly, but maybe all the Netflix stock doubters will finally have their day.

